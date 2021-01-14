Most scarce and surplus professions named in Kazakhstan

The most scarce and surplus professions in the 4th quarter of 2020 were announced at the Center for the Development of Human Resources.





According to the JSC "Center for the Development of Human Resources" (CDHR), in the IV quarter of 2020, 165.6 thousand vacancies and 74.5 thousand resumes requiring qualifications were posted on the Electronic Labor Exchange (ELE).





At the same time, the largest number of vacancies for the 4th quarter was posted in October - 68.2 thousand vacancies (41%) and 33 thousand resumes (44%). In general, by the end of the year, there was a tendency for a decline in the placement of advertisements for hiring and job search. Thus, the total number of vacancies in Q4 decreased by 6.3% compared to Q3, and the number of resumes decreased by 37%.





The largest number of offers from employers on vacancies for qualified workers in the 4th quarter of 2020 were received in Nur-Sultan and Almaty: 18.3 thousand and 18 thousand, respectively, slightly less in Karaganda region - 17.4 thousand." - said Dmitry Shumekov, director of the forecasting department of the CDHR.





Western regions account for the largest number of resumes in the IV quarter: Atyrau (6.2 thousand) and Mangistau regions (6 thousand).





In terms of professional groups, most demanded among employers were workers in industry, construction, transport and other related occupations; professional specialists; also production equipment operators, assemblers and drivers - more than 34 000 vacancies on ELE for each category.





According to the CDHR, boiler operators (3.4 thousand vacancies), security guards (3.1 thousand), seamstresses (2.3 thousand), boiler house machinists (stokers) (2.2 thousand), cashiers-sellers (2.2 thousand) were in the top scarce professions in terms of the ratio of resumes and vacancies in the IV quarter. Lawyers top the list of redundant professions by the ratio of resumes and vacancies.





In Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions, as well as in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, lawyers are in surplus. At the same time, there is an excess of car drivers in Atyrau and Mangistau regions, and in Kostanay region - livestock breeders," the analyst concluded.





In turn, in Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions, there is a shortage of boiler operators and stokers, which may be due to the seasonality of work. In Akmola region there is a shortage of agricultural machine engineers, in Almaty region - social workers and paramedics, in Karaganda region - guards and operators of pig-breeding complexes and mechanized farms, in Kostanay region - car drivers, in Kyzylorda region - sales cashiers, in Mangistau region - dispatchers-operators, in Pavlodar region - accounting technicians, and in East Kazakhstan region - electric and gas welders. There is a shortage of drivers, concrete workers and security guards in the capital, in Almaty - office managers and sales-cashiers, and in Shymkent - seamstresses.













