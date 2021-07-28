Mother attempted to sell her newborn for T1 million

IMAGES | www.tinystep.in

Mother tried to sell he newborn to a childless couple in the Akmola region for 1 million tenge, said the police department.

On July 23, employees of the criminal police department of theAkmola region revealed the fact of buying and selling a newborn baby. Criminal police officers tracked down a childless married couple who took a one and a half month old girl into their family. As it turned out, the deal was carried out between the spouses and the mother of the newborn, who had previously been prosecuted for theft and fraud. The police found that the mother sold her newborn daughter for T1 million, " said the report.

