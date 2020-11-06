Murder of 16-year-old student from Kazakhstan investigated in Poland

The murder of a 16-year-old student from Kazakhstan is being investigated in Poland, said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

On November 2, a citizen of Kazakhstan born in 2004 died as a result of a gunshot wound in the Polish city of Opole Lubelskoe. Investigative actions are underway. At present, the embassy has established contact with the relatives of the citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, his body will be transported to Kazakhstan," reads the report.

According to Polish media, the incident took place on the evening of November 2. A student with his friends was in the apples garden in the time of the accident. The garden belongs to a boarding school in which a Kazakhstani studied on international exchange.





