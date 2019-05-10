Muslims in Kazakhstan to celebrate Eid al-Adha

Almaty. October 25. Kazakhstan Today - Prominent statesmen, artists and foreign ambassadors congratulated Muslims in Kazakhstan on the eve of their major festival of Eid al-Adha. Nearly 1.5 billion people in the world, including most of the residents of Egypt, will celebrate Feast of the Sacrifice on October 26.



According to Caspionet, Egyptian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nabila Ibrahim Salama Farhana extended wishes for health and well-being from her fellow countrymen to the people of Kazakhstan.



Nabila Ibrahim Salama Farhana, Egypt's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, congratulated the Muslims of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which will be celebrated later this week. She wished all the best to Kazakhstan, its people as well as the entire world.



Interests of religious denominations and ethnic groups of multi-ethnic Kazakhstan are considered when developing laws and making important government decisions. The Lower House of Kazakh Parliament, the Majilis, has 9 members from the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan and MP Akhmet Muradov congratulated the Muslims of Kazakhstan on their behalf.



"Eid al-Adha became a non-working holiday in our country alongside Orthodox Christmas and this is the result of respect for religions. Our government took this decision out of respect for the yearnings of religious people. Eid al-Adha has always been celebrated in our land and these days people from Kazakhstan and all over the world travel to Mecca to perform the Hajj and I pray to Almighty Allah that he accepts the prayer of the faithful. There they pray for peace and harmony in our country," Akhmet Muradov, Kazakh MP said.



