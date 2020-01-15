N Kazakhstan welcomes 57 babies this New Year holidays

57 babies were born during the New Year holidays, from December 31 until January 5, at the perinatal centre in North Kazakhstan region.

Three baby boys and three girls were welcomed on the New Year night. The first was born a girl, weighing 3,850 grams at 00.50.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.