NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns to Earth
Discover an eco-friendly China through the lenses of expats
Every time I come to Anji, I find myself intoxicated by the ecological environment, feeling far removed from the city clamor and attaining inner peace," he said.
The beautiful environment in the city allows residents to better recharge their energy for work and life," said Helis.
In recent years, China has made remarkable achievements in ecological governance. There have been great improvements in water quality and protection of wildlife habitats. Many birds come to the Greater Bay Area in autumn and winter," Helis said. He is currently working on global investment promotion for the Guangzhou Development Zone.
My work and life are centered in China. I hope I can keep working here until I retire. I love China."
The lucid waters and lush mountains in China are truly very beautiful! I have truly felt China's efforts in ecological environment protection and governance," she said.
Kazakh Opera Music to Be Performed in the Capital of Georgia
The tour geography of the Astana Opera is expanding every year. Our artists and musicians are warmly and cordially welcomed both in Kazakhstan and abroad. Each performance abroad is an important and exciting event, because we represent not only our opera house, but also the country, introducing foreigners to national culture, which, as practice shows, is of great interest around the world. Therefore, we always include the national authors’ works in our tour programs. This is a wonderful opportunity to tell about our country in the universal language of music, understandable without words," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, noted.
The performance of a Georgian opera aria by our soloist, as well as the sound of a dombyra will be a delightful surprise for many," Abzal Mukhitdin shared.
Tariff for Investment program to reduce wear and tear of utility infrastructure by 20% by 2029
In the gas sector, legislative norms have been adopted, allowing to involve in the development of additional up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year, including by developing gas deposits. Construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is underway at the Kashagan field. The project will be completed in 2025," Alikhan Smailov said.
The new tariff policy is based on the principles of transparency, accountability and publicity of the whole process of tariff formation," he said.
97 thousand children from socially vulnerable families to be provided with free meals in kindergartens
The implementation of instructions was conducted in difficult conditions and with constantly emerging external and internal challenges. Nevertheless, the set tasks were generally realized, and long-term and systematic instructions continue to be executed," he said.
From September 1, free meals will be provided to children from 1st to 4th grades of general education schools. Also this year the issue of free meals in kindergartens for 97 thousand children from socially vulnerable families has been resolved. Thus, the state has assumed the costs of preschool education for this category of children," Alikhan Smailov noted.
The President's instruction on employment of young people and socially vulnerable population occupies a special place. The age of youth has been increased from 29 to 35, which opens access to state support measures for 5.7 million people. During this year about 9 thousand of them, including socially vulnerable, received soft loans at 2.5%, grants and were able to open their own businesses," Alikhan Smailov said.
More than 380 thousand students have their stipends increased from tomorrow. Only for the last 3 years the cost per student has increased on average from 420 thousand almost to 1 million tenge," Prime Minister emphasized.
Last year, the labor remuneration of 1,700 leading scientists was increased by 70%. Every year young scientists began to be provided with 500 grants for internships in the leading scientific centers of the world. In addition, 11 research institutes engaged in fundamental research were transferred to direct state funding," Alikhan Smailov said.
This year the implementation of the National project "Modernization of rural health care" was launched. Within its framework, 655 primary health care facilities will be built and 32 inter-district hospitals will be modernized. This will allow to cover more than 4 million rural residents with specialized medical care," Prime Minister said.
This year, out of 1.6 thousand trade names of drugs purchased, 947 items, i.e. 61%, were produced by domestic pharmaceutical companies," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
Hurricane Idalia forces evacuations, flight cancellations in U.S. Florida
Buckle up for this one," DeSantis, who suspended his presidential campaign due to the crisis, said at a news conference on Monday afternoon, urging Floridians to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions.
Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously," Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Deanne Criswell told CNN.
Foreign Ministry Hosts Award Ceremony for "Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media" Competition Winners
People of Kazakhstan rightfully proud of your victories: Alikhan Smailov meets with World Summer Universiade medalists
I heartily congratulate you on your bright victories at the XXXI World Summer Universiade. Our young people won 2 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals in the large-scale competition attended by representatives of 119 countries of the world. The high achievements of our students are written in golden letters in the history of Kazakh sport. Our athletes have worthily defended the honor of the country. They are an example for the younger generation. I express my sincere gratitude to all young people who took part in the competitions. I am confident that in the future you will be able to conquer even higher milestones. I wish you all good health and further success! Let our flag fly high, and the anthem always sounds from the podium of victory!" the text of the congratulatory message reads.
Your victories are rightly proud of Kazakhstan. You have honorably represented our country in China," he said.
On behalf of the Government and on my own behalf, I express my gratitude for the worthy performance of all coaches and young athletes, as well as their parents. We are grateful for the joyful emotions that give your sports victories. We are waiting for new achievements and records from you!" he concluded.
I hope that next time we will win gold. Thank you for your support. Let the flag of our country always be on the victory podium!" he said.
We will not stop, and will show even better results," he assured.
Senator Aigul Kapbarova called for an increase in state grants
We will raise proposals and comments on topical issues in the Parliament and bring them to the relevant ministries. In every family there can be temporary difficulties. The duty of the state is to support them. For this purpose, a decision was made to provide a gratuitous state grant. The funds allocated for the implementation of new business ideas should be provided to citizens who really need it. We understand that the responsibility entrusted to the representatives of the commission is enormous," Aigul Kapbarova said, addressing the members of the commission.
