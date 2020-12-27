National Bank: people in Kazakhstan tend to eat more meat, fruits, and fewer cakes

People in Kazakhstan have been eating more meat and fruits, and less sugar and cakes this year, said the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The structure of food expenditures has not changed significantly. There is a slight increase in expenditures for meat and meat products, and fruits, expenditures for sugar and confectionery products have decreased, " indicates the quarterly report of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

In the second quarter of 2020, the share of expenditure on food products increased from 53% in the second quarter of 2019 to 59%. The fares of paid services for the population decreased from 23% to 16%. Expenditures on non-food products did not change - 24%.

Expenses for clothing and footwear decreased to 26%, expenses on fuels and lubricants fell to 15%, the share of household expenses on furniture and household appliances increased to 22%, on medicines - more than 10%.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.