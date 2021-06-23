National film commission to be created in Kazakhstan

A national film commission will be created in Kazakhstan.
In world practice, national film commissions are formed and function with the direct support of the government. However, the current legislation of Kazakhstan does not regulate the activities in the field of cinematography. The National Film Commission will be created on the basis of the Cinema Center in the form of a consultative and advisory body, " indicates the concept to the draft law" On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Cinematography and Culture. According to the developers, today the Institute of Film Commissions operates in more than 100 countries, the main task of which is the development of the national film industry.
Source: KazTAG
