Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstan citizens on Day of Unity of People

Head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstan citizens of the holiday of the 1st of May – Unity Day of People of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda reports.





Dear compatriots!





I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate everyone on the 1st of May – Unity Day of People of Kazakhstan.





The truly wide-national holiday is the brilliant symbol of our patriotism, love and devotion to the motherland. Owing to unity and accord we managed to reach great successes in the establishment of an independent state, and gained high authority and recognition in the world.





The main factor of harmonic and stable development of our state is to understand the importance of unity and accord.





Only, under the conditions of unity, friendship and mutual respect, the true well-being and prosperity of our big common home – the Republic of Kazakhstan are established. These key values form outlook of our society and serve as a guide for its further consolidation and unification.





I am sure that the current large-scale renovation of all sphere of the state's life will facilitate strengthening our unity and stability on the way towards new achievements and triumphs.





I wish everyone health, well-being and new achievements!" reads the letter.









