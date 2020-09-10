NCE resumes testing for COVID-19 in 10 cities of Kazakhstan

The RSE "National Center for Expertise" resumes PCR testing for coronavirus infection. Testing is open in 10 regional branches of the National Center for Expertise, Kazpravda.kz reports.
The cost of the test remained the same - 11,500 tenge.
To pass the test, you need to register on the NCE website.
Opening hours and contact numbers of branches are:
1. Nur-Sultan, from 9.00 to 13.00 Tel.: 8 (7172) 48-62-76, 8 701 623-47-25;
2. Almaty: from 9.00 to 17.00 Tel .: 8 (727) 382-32-57;
3. Atyrau: from 8.30 to 13.00 Tel .: 8 (7122) 32-12-79;
4. Aktobe: from 9:00 to 13:00 Tel .: 8 (727) 382-32-57;
5. Karaganda: from 9.00 to 13.00 Tel.: 8 (7172) 48-62-76, 8 701 623-47-25;
6. Kokshetau: from 9.00 to 13.00 Tel .: 8 (7162) 26-61-27;
7. Kostanay: from 9.00 to 16.00 Tel.: 8 (7142) 54-74-10;
8. Pavlodar: from 9.00 to 17.00 Tel.: 8 (7182) 62-71-82;
9. Taraz: from 9.00 to 13.00 Tel.: 8 (7262) 54-20-33;
10. Shymkent: from 9.00 to 13.00 Tel.: 8 (7162) 23-37-22.
