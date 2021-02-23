New amphitheater will open in Nur-Sultan

The head of the Urban Center of the city, Elnar Bazyken, said in Instagram that a new amphitheater would be opened in the capital.





“This year, at the request of the townspeople, a new amphitheater will appear in the Presidential Park, a venue for dance performances, performances, concerts and various city events in the open air,” the head of the Center wrote.





The stage area will be adapted for street dancing and battles. There are agreements with dance studios and the city's cheerleading Federation, which will be able to use the site for dance clubs, training and various competitions, Elnar Bazyken added.













