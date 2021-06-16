New CEO of KPO appointed

Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. (KPO) announced that Giancarlo Ruyu is the new CEO, replacing Gabriele Giona, who has been appointed by Eni as Managing Director of Agiba Oil Company in Egypt.

I would like to welcome the new General Director of KPO Giancarlo Ruyu and wish him success in his new field. I am confident that his invaluable experience and outstanding leadership qualities will make a significant contribution to the further successful activities of KPO," said Gabriele Giona.

Over 20 years of work in the oil and gas industry, Giancarlo Ruyu has gained practical experience in participating in foreign projects, incl. in Kazakhstan, where he held leadership positions in various areas, including all stages of the production cycle, exploration, development and operation, and business development.

In his most recent position, he served as Ground Operations Program Manager at ADNOC / UDR, Eni's joint venture in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director at Eni Ghana and Director of Stage 1 Development at Nord Caspian Operating Company.

Giancarlo's rich professional experience and a deep understanding of the key components of the production and commercial activities of the enterprise will significantly contribute to improving the overall efficiency of KPO.

Aksai, West Kazakhstan region





