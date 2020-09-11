New conditions for sale of cigarettes to be introduced in Kazakhstan in October

In Kazakhstan, from October 1, 2020, as part of the first stage of introducing digital marking, new conditions for the sale of tobacco products come into force, according to which it is subject to mandatory marking, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Any turnover of tobacco products from the specified date is possible only with the use of a 2D SCANNER, which reads the necessary data and allows them to be transferred to operators of fiscal data. Moreover, if an entrepreneur already uses a 2D SCANNER in his work, then there is no need to purchase a new one," said in the State Revenue Committee.

Marking is a special encrypted label on a product that contains detailed information about the manufacturer, serial number and tamper resistance code. It is based on the use of DataMatrix code. It is unique, unrepeatable and it cannot be stolen.

This provides a guarantee of quality from the true manufacturer of the goods, and therefore safety for the health of the consumer. DataMatrix is applied to each pack of cigarettes and has a special "survivability", that is, if up to 30% of the applied image is damaged, the code remains available for reading by a 2D SCANNER", - added in the State Revenue Committee.

For detailed information, please call 8 (800) 080-65-65 (free call).





