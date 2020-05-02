New COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen again countrywide, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

8 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, including 4 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 3 new cases in Zhambyl region, and 1 new case in Kyzylorda region. The total number of registered coronavirus infection cases has grown to 3,027 nationwide, including 605 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 919 cases in Almaty city, 176 cases in Shymkent city, 95 cases in Akmola region, 65 cases in Aktobe region, 113 cases in Almaty region, 128 cases in Atyrau region, 17 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 111 cases in Zhambyl region, 126 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 139 cases in Karaganda region, 43 cases in Kostanay region, 187 cases in Kyzylorda region, 32 cases in Mangistau region, 120 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 121 cases in Turkestan region. In total, 774 people have recovered and another 25 people have died of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.