New director of Almaty Metro appointed

Sagyndyk Telibayev has been appointed the Director of Almaty Metro. Deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city Yerlan Kozhagapanov introduced him to the staff KGP Metro Almaty.

According to Kozhagapanov, the newly appointed director Telibayev boasts extensive experience in transport management and instructed him to pay utmost attention to further development of the Almaty Metro in general.

Telibayev started his professional career as a specialist of the Road Infrastructure Department of Almaty city and rose through the ranks to become the head of the City Mobility Department.













