New director of Religious Affairs Department in Almaty appointed

Almaty. October 16. Kazakhstan Today - Director of the Department of Religious Affairs of Almaty is appointed, Kazakhstan Today reports.



October 15th chairman of the Agency for Religious Affairs Kairat Lama Sharif met with Akim of Almaty Akhmetzhan Yesimov, and introduced the new Director of the Department of Religious Affairs of Almaty Nurzhan Zhaparkul, the press service of the Kazakh Agency for Religious Affairs informed.



Nurzhan Zhaparkul, born in 1975, PhD in law, associate professor. Prior to his appointment to the new post he worked as a Deputy Director of State Enterprise "National Institute of Intellectual Property" of Intellectual Property Committee of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



