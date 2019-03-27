New flight Astana-Beijing launched in capital

Astana. 1 June. Kazakhstan Today - On the eve of the international exhibition EXPO-2017, the opening of previously planned international flights from the capital of Kazakhstan continues, the Ministry for Investments and Development reported.



On June 1, 2017, the Chinese airline Air China has launched flights on the new international route Astana-Beijing (China). The flight will be carried out 3 times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on an Airbus-320 aircraft. It should be noted that the opening of this flight was preceded by the joint work of the Civil Aviation Committee of the MID of Kazakhstan and the aviation authorities of the People's Republic of China.



We remind that this week the Astana airport has launched several more international flights.



Source: strategy2050.kz website



