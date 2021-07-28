New flight will open between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





The parties discussed the prospects for development of cooperation in the transit and transport sector, in particular, the issues of increasing cargo transportation, development of rail and road transport, implementation of large joint infrastructure projects.





The strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is dynamically developing in all areas, including the transit and transport sector. The Kazakh and Uzbek sides are taking measures to build up transport and logistics potential to increase the volume of mutual trade. In January-May 2021, trade grew by 46% and amounted to $ 1.5 billion. Export of RK to RU increased by 58.4%.





Despite the pandemic, there is an increase in indicators for all types of freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In the first quarter of 2021 alone, there is an increase in container traffic to 233.9 thousand TEUs with an increase of 57% compared to the same period in 2020. The volume of cargo transportation by road for 6 months of this year increased by 18% and amounted to 1.3 million tons.





The parties agreed to open a new flight on the Aktobe - Nukus route with a frequency of 2 times a week from July 29 of this year. Currently, there are 32 flights a week between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.





During the meeting, the parties discussed plans for implementation of large joint infrastructure projects - construction of a new railway line Darbaza - Makhtaaral, the high-speed highway Turkestan - Shymkent - Tashkent, etc.













