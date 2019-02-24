New head of Astana Ballet named

The Astana Opera House's Former Deputy Director for International Relations and Marketing Alexandr Sovostyanov has been appointed as Director of the Astana Ballet Theater. Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has introduced today the new head to Astana Ballet's employees, the press office of the theater informs.

The success of a theater depends not only on the performances but also on the proper management," the minister said, introducing the new director.

It should be mentioned that Alexandr Sovostyanov has held the post of Deputy Director at Astana Opera since May 2013. Before, he worked at various media companies, including Nur Media Holding, Era TV (Channel 7), and others.

Valeriy Kuzembayev, who previously held the post of Director at Astana Ballet since January 2015, has been appointed Deputy Director for General Issues.

