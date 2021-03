The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan prepared a draft government resolution, introducing an addition to the list of professional holidays in the country.





It is the Day of public services workers - April 15.





The document is posted on the website of Open legal acts for public discussion until March 25, 2021.













