New Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare appointed

14.02.2022, 17:21 4576
Images | primeminister.kz
Aizhan Yesmagambetova has been appointed as the new Vice Minister of Healthcare - chief state sanitary officer of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.
 
Born in Almaty region in 1972, she is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical University, the Kazakhstan Medical University and the Almaty Management University.
 
She started her medical career in Almaty in 1990. Aizhan Yesmagambetova joined the Ministry of Healthcare in 2004.
 
In 2014 she started working at the Agency for consumers' rights protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
She returned to the Ministry of Healthcare in 2017 as the director of the strategic development and public health department.
 
Prior to the recent appointment she was the Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare relieved of her duties
 
The Government decreed to relieve Assem Nussupova of her duties as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform reports.
 
Born in 1975 in the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.
 
In 2016-2019 acted as the deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan region. since October 2020 up to present worked as the Vice Minister of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan's daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,311

14.02.2022, 08:46 4686
Kazakhstan's daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,311
Images | pixabay.com
1,311 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 382. Pavlodar region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections - 157. North Kazakhstan region is third in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases - 143.
 
New daily cases of COVID-19 in triple-digit territory have been also registered in Kostanay region - 115, Nur-Sultan city - 112, and Akmola region - 108.
 
74 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Karaganda region, 70 in Almaty region, 36 in East Kazakhstan region, 36 in West Kazakhstan region, 22 in Aktobe region, 17 in Atyrau region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 12 in Kyzylorda region.
 
Seven fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported in Shymkent city, five in Mangistau region, and two in Turkestan region.
 
The country has so far reported 1,291,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
 
COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 2,498

11.02.2022, 11:02 20851
COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 2,498
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakhstan sees a drop in COVID-19 cases
 
In the past day Kazakhstan has reported 2,498 cases of the coronavirus infection, 831 down from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
Almaty city again registered the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases - 530. 247 COVID-19 cases, the second highest number, was added in Karaganda region. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions detected 222 and 220 COVID-19 cases in one day, respectively.
 
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, documented 217 fresh daily infectious, with 210 new cases in Akmola region, 205 in Kostanay region, 176 in Almaty region, 129 in East Kazakhstan region, 107 in West Kazakhstan region, 66 in Aktobe region, 64 in Zhambyl region, 36 in Atyrau region, 28 in Shymkent city, 20 in Mangistau region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, and 9 in Turkestan region.
 
The total caseload of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,285,669 since the start of the global pandemic.
 
Kazakhstan reports 83 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia
 
Kazakhstan has detected 83 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia on 10 February, coronavirus2020.kz informs.
 
79 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.
 
Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,378 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,864 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,303 people across the country.
 
20 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan
 
16 people died of the coronavirus infection and four more of COVID-like pneumonia on 9 February in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
 
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported two deaths of COVID-19. The coronavirus infection claimed lives of six people in Almaty city. Shymkent city, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions detected one COVID-19 related death each.
 
Almaty city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions reported one death related to COVID-like pneumonia apiece.
 
Almost 8,000 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day
 
7,866 people made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 1,205,671 countrywide, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
2,911 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region alone. Almaty city is second with 1,052 COVID-19 recoveries. Ranked third is Akmola region with 901 patients who beat COVID-19.
 
472 COVID-19 patients recovered in Pavlodar region, 467 in East Kazakhstan, 425 in Kostanay region, 333 in Almaty region, 332 in West Kazakhstan region, 262 in Atyrau region, 242 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 148 in Aktobe region, 101 in Turkestan region, 97 in North Kazakhstan region, 56 in Zhambyl region, 37 in Shymkent city, 28 in Kyzylorda region, and 2 in Mangistau region.
 
How many Kazakhstanis get vaccinated against COVID-19
 
The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, the press service of the ministry reports.
 
According to the ministry, as of 11 February, 9,279,559 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,855,051 people.
 
The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.
 
Over 2 mln get revaccinated in Kazakhstan
 
The revaccination figures have been updated in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz informs.
 
According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of 11 February, 2,028,455 people in Kazakhstan got revaccinated. Among those are 142,859 healthcare workers and 286,001 people aged 60 and more.
 
No changes in 'red' zone in Kazakhstan
 
No regions have left the high-risk 'red' zone as of 11 February, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 reports.
 
The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the 'red' zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection
 
Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau and now East Kazakhstan regions are in the 'yellow zone', the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.
 
Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions are in the 'green zone'.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Over 70% of COVID-19 cases in Nur-Sultan have omicron

10.02.2022, 16:19 25746
Over 70% of COVID-19 cases in Nur-Sultan have omicron
Images | Depositphotos
In Nur-Sultan, more than 70% of patients with coronavirus have been diagnosed with the Omicron strain. This was announced by the chief state sanitary doctor of the city Sarkhat Beisenova during a briefing in the capital's akimat, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

Due to the high rise in the incidence at the beginning of the year, sequencing of 51 PCR positive samples from patients was carried out. As a result, the omicron strain was detected in more than 70.6% of Nur-Sultan residents with coronavirus, the delta strain accounts for 29.4%. Thus, the circulation of the "omicron" strain dominates in the capital, but we must not forget that the "delta" strain, which accounts for 29.4%, causes the most severe forms of the disease with high mortality," the speaker noted. 

 
According to her, 24 laboratories continue to operate in the city to maximize the detection of cases of CVI, where from 5 to 11 thousand PCR studies are carried out per day. Since the beginning of this year, 295,844 studies have been conducted, 84,310 positive ones have been identified, including in repeated tests.
 
25 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

10.02.2022, 11:06 26211
25 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h
Images | depositphotos
20 people died of the coronavirus infection and five more of COVID-like pneumonia on 8 February in Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.
 
Two deaths of COVID-19 were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Four people died of the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Shymkent city and Akmola region added two and three COVID-19-related deaths, respectively. West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions documented two deaths of the coronavirus infection each. Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions added 1 COVID-19 related death apiece.
 
83 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia added in Kazakhstan in one day
 
Kazakhstan has recorded 83 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia on 9 February, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
 
86 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.
 
Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,295 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,785 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,299 people across the country.
 
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 3,329 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,283,171 countrywide, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
Almaty city registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 938. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 310 fresh daily infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest rate with 305 new COVID-19 cases.
 
Pavlodar region reported 285 people tested positive for COVID-19, with 250 new cases in Kostanay region, 250 in Akmola region, 236 in North Kazakhstan region, 221 in Almaty region, 157 in East Kazakhstan region, 126 in West Kazakhstan region, 65 in Zhambyl region, 60 in Aktobe region, 37 in Shymkent city, 32 in Atyrau region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangistau region, and 10 in Turkestan region.

Source: Kazinform
 
Punishment provided for false bankruptcy

09.02.2022, 14:34 30426
Punishment provided for false bankruptcy
Images | Depositphotos
First Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Sultangaziyev at a briefing at the CCS told what responsibility may follow for false or deliberate bankruptcy among Kazakhstanis, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

For legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, deliberate and false bankruptcy is provided for; in this case, exactly the same articles are provided. If the facts of fraud of creditors, concealment of property are revealed, then administrative and criminal liability is provided," said First Vice Minister of Finance Marat Sultangaziyev.



 
21 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

09.02.2022, 10:43 30741
21 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h
Images | unsplash.com
16 people died of the coronavirus infection and five more of COVID-like pneumonia on 7 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Three deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Four people died of the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Akmola region documented two COVID-19-related deaths. Shymkent city as well as Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions added 1 COVID-19 related death each.

Nur-Sultan city reported two deaths caused by COVID-like pneumonia. Almaty city as well as Atyrau and Zhambyl regions logged one COVID-like pneumonia related death apiece.

141 COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan in one day

Kazakhstan has logged 141 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 126 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

101 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has recorded 87,212 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,699 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,296 people across the country.

Kazakhstan posted 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,279,842 since March 2020. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,188,471 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan set to launch 5G in big cities

08.02.2022, 13:29 33996
Addressing the Government meeting Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said that mobile internet would be upgraded in the promising rural settlements, Kazinform reports.
 

Quality of mobile internet will be upgraded in the promising rural settlements to eliminate the digital inequality. It is also planned to launch 5G communications technology in the large cities of Kazakhstan and non-GEO satellite systems to provide remote population s with internet," Smailov said.

 
Besides, he noted that investment projects would be developed in the key tourist destinations the countrywide. Some 500,000 tourists are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan this year as soon as quarantine restrictions are lifted.
 
He stressed that the transborder hubs development integrated strategy will be adopted in the sphere of logistics and trade. It is planned to take steps to encourage the national e-commerce.
 
