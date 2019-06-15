New Nur-Sultan Mayor named

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Altai Kulginov as the Mayor of Nur-Sultan city.



Born in 1978, he is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakhstan President and the University of Aberdeen.



Prior to the appointment since March 2016 he has been serving as Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region.



Source: Kazinform News Agency



