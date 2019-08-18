Система Orphus

New President of JSC Kazakhfilm appointed

12.08.2019, 18:31 1162
Arman Assenov has been appointed new President of JSC Kazakhfilm.
 
Arman Assenov is an actor, producer, member of the Union of Kazakhstan Cinematographers (1998).
 
Born in 1972, Arman Assenov is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute (1994) with a diploma in Economy, S. Eisenstein Directing Courses in Moscow (1998) and State Institute of Finance of Kazakhstan (2000) in Financial Management.
 
Since 2017 he has worked as a Director of LLP Palace of Republic.
 
 
