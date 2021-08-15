New professional holiday established in Kazakhstan

Images | Kazpravda

Today, August 13, 2021, by the Government resolution, October 1 was declared the official Day of Radio Workers, the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan said.

Earlier, during the congratulations on the professional holiday of mass media workers, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to make October 1 the Day of Radio Workers.

It is assumed that the professional day of radio workers will serve as an additional incentive for the further development of domestic radio.

The history of radio broadcasting in Kazakhstan began in October 1921.





