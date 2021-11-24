New road bridge across Esil is under construction in Nur-Sultan

Images | Instagram/altay_kulginov_official

Two bridges are being built in Nur-Sultan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Instagram account of the akim of the capital Altai Kulginov.

“The development of our capital continues, new micro-districts appear, the number of citizens and cars is growing, along with this, the traffic congestion is increasing. To address these issues, improve road traffic capacity, we are working on the construction of road bridges, transport interchanges, additional launch of bus lanes, etc.

We launched the construction of a bridge along Tauelsizdik avenue across the Esil river. Previously, there were litigations that delayed the construction period. At the moment, all procedural issues have been resolved, and the construction of the bridge has begun. This bridge will provide additional communication between Tauelsizdik avenue, the area of the new railway station, the Khazret Sultan Mosque area, Koshkarbaev avenue, Nazimedenov street, Baytursynov street, Kordai street, Ainakol street, Momyshuly avenue with the left bank,” the mayor said.

So, after the commissioning of the bridge on Tauelsizdik avenue, the akimat predicts a decrease in the load on Mangilik El avenue to 20%. It is planned to complete the construction of this bridge in 2023.

In addition, a bridge is under construction on Uly Dala avenue. The bridge connecting the right and left banks will also unload Mangilik El avenue, Zh. Nazhimedenov, A. Baitursynov, R. Koshkarbaev streets, Nova city district, Mynzhildyk alley. The accessibility of the new Nurly Zhol railway station, Telman residential area, Metro hypermarket area, Promyshlenniy residential area, Zhumabaev avenue, Zhurgenov street, etc. will increase.

“The head of state noted the importance of building bridges and road junctions in the capital. This year and last year, about 300 streets were built and repaired. More than half of them are in residential areas. In addition, we have launched new routes, bus lanes, and are renewing the bus fleet. All this allows our citizens to move around the city more comfortably, shorten the travel time and make the city more mobile,” concluded the mayor of the capital.



