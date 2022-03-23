New sanitary regulation published

Images | pexels.com

Zhanar Urazalina, Chief State Sanitary Doctor for Transport, signed a resolution "On easing restrictive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection at transport facilities," Kazpravda.kz reports.

So, at international airports and railway stations, it is necessary to ensure frequent ventilation of all rooms; cleaning with detergents and disinfectants; provide personal with protective equipment (masks, gloves).

Employees and passengers must wear medical masks inside the buildings of airports, stations and passenger service points.

At railway stations and airports, there should be a medical or health center with an isolation room. Until the arrival of an ambulance, employees of airports and railway stations will be accommodated in it in case of deterioration in their health.

On regular passenger transportation (aviation, railway electric rolling stock (metro), passengers in the vehicle must be allowed in an amount not exceeding the number of seats, with the exception of specialized vehicles (apron buses).

It is still necessary to carry out disinfection of public transport at the end of the shift (flight, route).

Employees and passengers in the vehicle must wear medical masks.

This regulation entered into force on March 17, 2022.