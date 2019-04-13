New school was built in the Nauryzbay district of Almaty city under "Tugan zher" program

Almaty. 2 September. Kazakhstan Today - A new school was opened in the Nauryzbay District of Almaty city, built within the framework of "Tugan Zher" program, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"Akim of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek inaugurated a new Kazakh school-gymnasium No. 174, which opened its doors for the first time for schoolchildren of the Shugyl microdistrict in the Nauryzbay District. At the educational institution built within the framework of Tugan Zher program by the Sabi Charity Foundation there will study 1314 pupils, 245 of which will go to the first grade. In total over 230 thousand children have already sat at school desks in Almaty city, 26 thousand of which are first-graders," the press service of the city Akim informed.



In a welcoming speech the Akim of Almaty noted that for three years since the formation of the new Nauryzbay District, the number of the pupils in secondary schools almost doubled, reaching 12 thousand schoolchildren. In this regard in 2016 under "Nurly Zhol" program in Kalkaman microdistrict, a new school No. 157 for 900 places was built. Another school with 1200 places is being built in the Akzhar microdistrict. At two schools of Nauryzbay District seismic strengthening and repair of buildings are being carried out.



It is noted that the city schools are equipped for 100% with modern physics, chemistry, biology, language-multimedia classrooms, interactive whiteboards, etc. in order to provide high-quality education. For example, a new school in Nauryzbay District has 10 up-to-date language-multimedia classrooms, physics, chemistry, biology classrooms and four classrooms of computer science, two sports halls, etc.



Besides, the Akim of Almaty city held an open lesson for high school pupils; it was dedicated to "Ruhani zangyru" program.



"As it was said by the Head of State in his article to "Ruhani Jangiru" program ," ... the cult of education must be universal. If education becomes the main value in the value system, the nation will succeed". At the same time, transparency of educational institutions, openness to the public is an indispensable condition for the successful implementation of this task," Baibek said.



In the current academic year, within the framework of the Ruhani Jangiru program, an integrated course on local history is planned to be implemented in five schools of the city through studying history, geography and culture of the native land. During the meeting, Bauyrzhan Baibek told the students about the "Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan" project which includes properties of historical and cultural heritage of Almaty city, such as the archaeological park-reserve "Boraldai Saka mounds", "Tauelsizdik tany" and "Tauelsizdik" monuments, the Ascension Cathedral, the Mausoleum of Raimbek batyr and the house museum named after Akhmet Baitursynov.



We would like to recall that 3 years have passed since the Head of State decreed to create a new district called Nauryzbay District. According to the information of the Akimat, during this period 188 km of district roads were asphalted, 64 apartment houses were connected to heat supply. The district is 100% gas-supplied.



Two schools, three polyclinics were built on the principles of PPP, 33 kindergartens, as well as 17 sports and children's playgrounds were opened.



Construction work on bank protection was carried out with a total length of 7.7 kilometers along the channel of the Kargaly River, together with the improvement of the adjacent territory, creating a new leisure center for the residents of the area.



In addition, a few days ago there was opened a new administrative and business center of the Nauryzbay District, which hosted District Akimat, Court, Prosecutor's office, Public Service Center, Registry Office, Kazpost, Bank, Center for Pension Payments, Administration of State Revenues, Justice Office, etc.



