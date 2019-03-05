New social support measures to largely contribute to wellbeing of friendly Kazakh people - Kirtan Bhana

The new social support measures will largely contribute to the wellbeing of friendly Kazakh people, Kirtan Bhana, Director of The Diplomatic Society magazine, says commenting on the new social support initiatives outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at Nur Otan Party's 20th Jubilee Congress.

I am very impressed with the current developments in Kazakhstan. I visited your beautiful country in 2017 as a representative of South African Mass Media and I must say that Kazakhstan did significant progress since it gained its independence in 1991. Of course, it was done due to the wise policy of your President, Honorable Nursultan Nazarbayev, who undertook balanced foreign policy, established outstanding relations within the international community and in fact created ideal external conditions for the gradual development of Kazakhstan," Kirtan Bhana noted.

Today is the new stage in the history of Independent Kazakhstan. And the 18th Congress of the ruling party Nur Otan reflected broad expectations of Kazakhstan nation. I am actually very impressed with the announcements made by the President Nazarbayev to raise salary to the public workers for 30% and to raise the amount of fixed payments to large families and mothers with many kids. I believe that social support measures of this kind will largely contribute to the wellbeing of friendly Kazakh people," he stressed.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.