New tourist zone called 'Ak bura' to appear in Burabay

A new tourist zone called 'Ak bura' will be created in the Burabay District along the Bolshoye Chebachye lake as the increasing number of tourists, Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin said.





Burabay is visited by the increasing number of tourists, with more than a million in the past year. Services amounting to over 6 billion tenges were provided. In addition to the natural beauties, the region is attractive by the golf club and republican ski base launched with the participation of the head of state. The decision to build a new tourist zone called 'Ak bura' along the Bolshoye Chebachye was made allowing to attract an even greater number of visitors," said Malik Murzalin.





According to the Governor, the new tourist zone's total area will be 233 he. New recreation and amusement facilities will be built here with the service level corresponding to the most modern standards.





In turn, Chairman of the Board of NC 'Kazakh Tourism' Rashid Kuzembayev underlined the necessity to enhance the resort's infrastructure, including attracting private investment. According to him, as of today, it is very important to pay attention to develop eco- and ethnic-tourism.





At the present time, the third stage of the national development programme of the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort zone to develop the region's infrastructure. To this end, 61 billion tenges have already been allocated.









