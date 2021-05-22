New vaccine against coronavirus to be tested in Kazakhstan

Deputy General Director for science and commercialization of the Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems Yergali Abduraimov spoke about the new developments of SRIBSP.





“Of course, we had a lot of experience - we had experience working with other especially dangerous viruses. The scientists of the institute have a lot of experience in creating vaccines, in particular, we have developed and introduced vaccines against pandemic influenza - these are H5 and H1. We have promising developments for creation of recombinant vaccines, there are technologies for development of attenuated vaccines, quite a lot of experience in creation of inactivated vaccines. A lot of centers and even countries are working on this technology," Yergali Abduraimov said during a lecture at the Ministry of Health.





In addition to this vaccine against coronavirus, we are developing five more vaccines on various platforms. Among them, the second subunit vaccine, which has already been developed, has undergone preclinical studies in animals and in the near future we expect to receive approval from the Ministry of Health for the first phase of clinical trials," he added.





He also commented on the already launched QazVac vaccine.





The Kazakhstani vaccine is a domestic development. You know that the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems has existed for more than 60 years. During this period, 70 different drugs have been developed, more than 60% have been introduced and applied in practice. When the first patients appeared last year, the President gave an order to develop a domestic vaccine. Now we are actively producing the vaccine, the first batch has already been shipped, the second batch is on its way. According to the agreement with SK-Pharmacia, by the end of the year we will supply the vaccine to those hubs that will be determined for us," the scientist concluded.













