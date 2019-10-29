NIS school set to be opened in Zhezkazgan

The Nazarbayev Intellectual School is set to be opened in Zhezkazgan.

Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek revealed that the new school will offer the same conditions as all other NIS schools across Kazakhstan.

The school will be one of six new educational institutions which are to be constructed in the region in the nearest future – two secondary schools will open doors in Karaganda city, one in Terekty village as well as Shetsk and Ulytau districts.

Thanks to construction of the new schools we will be able to offer enough places for schoolchildren of the region," said governor Kassymbek, adding that presently the schools are overwhelmed with the number of students. He also added that buildings of the oldest schools in the region are to be repaired.

He also reminded of the need to create conditions for children with special needs and tasked heads of local towns and districts to compile full list of schools in need of repair.

