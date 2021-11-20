No New Year's parties for children and corporate parties for adults in Almaty - Bekshin

Images | agency-present.ru
The situation is difficult. According to a favorable forecast, we expect 200 cases daily in December, while according to a pessimistic forecast, there will be 350 cases. In the conditions of such morbidity, we cannot talk about collective events at catering enterprises, especially various matinees in kindergartens and schools," he said.
He marked that Europe and neighboring Russia "have faced an increase in the incidence, precisely associated with a new variant of the Delta strain".
Source: KazTAG
