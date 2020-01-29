No weather changes predicted for three days coming – Kazhydromet

Kazakhstan’s met service does not predict any weather changes in the oncoming three days.

According to Kazhydromet, the territory of the country will remain under the impact of atmospheric fronts caused by the Atlantic cyclones moving through the northern areas of Scandinavia and Russia.

The majority of the regions will be hit by snowfalls, blizzards and gusting wind, sometimes exceeding 30mps in northern parts. Fog and ice slick are forecast as well.

The mercury will be 5…8°С degrees higher than average. In northern areas the air temperature will be 8…13°С than average.

