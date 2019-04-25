Nobel Peace Prize winner to be named today

Oslo. October 12. Kazakhstan Today - The name of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2012 will be announced today in the walls of the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.



Full list of nominees for the Peace Prize, which is often called the most prestigious of the Nobel awards, never published before. According to the rules, it can be announced no earlier than in 50 years. So far it is only known that there are 231 candidates for the prize, including 43 organizations, according to ITAR-TASS.



It is known that Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva are among the nominees of the CIS. In addition, members of the Ukrainian parliamentary bloc "BYUT-Batkivshina" note that they have directed their request to award the Peace Prize to former heads of government, Yulia Tymoshenko.



Presumably for this year's award was again nominated the infamous founder of the organization "WikiLeaks", Julian Assange. The U.S. Army private Bradley Manning who collaborated with Julian Assange, and now can face the death penalty in his homeland for the disclosure of classified information, was nominated for awards at the initiative of the Icelandic parliament.



The experts consider one of the favorites the American political scientist Gene Sharp. The author of several books on the theory and practice of nonviolence, known as one of the main ideological inspirers of "Arab revolutions". Sharp is the first in the list of the most likely candidates for the award this year, compiled by the director of the Institute for Peace Research in Oslo, Kristian Berg Harpviken. Despite the fact that the head of the organization is not directly related to the awarding of prizes, his opinion is widely cited.



In Harpviken's "short list" the second place belongs to Russian human rights center "Memorial" and one of its founders, Svetlana Gannushkina. The third place takes a Russian radio station "Echo of Moscow" and its editor Alexei Venediktov, who noted a few days ago, that he "has no idea" who would nominate him. Harpviken also considers it possible that the prestigious award will be shared by the spiritual leader of Nigeria's Muslims, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar and Archbishop of the capital of the country, Abuja, John Onaiekan. Myanmar President Thein Sein closes Harpviken's "the five".



Norwegian parliamentarians nominated the chairman of the Moscow Helsinki Group, Lyudmila Alekseeva, who celebrated 85-year anniversary in July. Experts stress that along with her Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski can claim for the award, who now serving a prison sentence in his homeland, ITAR-TASS reported.



It is noted, however, that only six people know the "short list" and the name of the winner - five members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and its Secretary, who by tradition is Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, who is not, however, involved in the decision making. The decision will be announced after 1:00 p.m. MSK.



