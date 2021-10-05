Nobel prize in medicine awarded for discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch

Images | EPA-EFE/Jessica Gow/POOL
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute said. The award is "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch".
The motivation part of the decision says the award winners discovered a mechanism of activating nerve impulses that make it possible to feel temperature and pressure. These processes are essential to living beings' interaction with the surrounding world and crucial to survival.
David Julius utilized capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat. Ardem Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.
These breakthrough discoveries launched intense research activities leading to a rapid increase in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli. The laureates identified critical missing links in our understanding of the complex interplay between our senses and the environment," the Nobel Committee said.
WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V, Russian Health Minister says
04.10.2021
Images | Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
The World Health Organization (WHO) did not have concerns over Russia’s Sputnik V jab to fight coronavirus, but there were some issues concerning its papers, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.
There were no complaints about the product. However, there were questions on the set of papers. A packet of documents is created for each pharmaceutical product which undergoes an evaluation by experts, and accordingly, they provide a conclusion," he said at the BioTechMed forum.
The health minister added that the documents needed for the certification have been completed. "It was necessary to fill out a certain package of documents following certain rules, it has been completed and is being submitted. The discrepancies that arose, have now been cleared up," he noted, adding that the necessary documents should be submitted within a week and a half.
Earlier, the Russian health minister reported that all obstacles preventing Sputnik V’s certification by the WHO had been removed.
Dimash Kudaibergen named the Asia’s most handsome man
02.10.2021
Images | dimashnews.com
Well-known Kazakh signer Dimash Kudaibergen ranks first in The 100 Most Attractive Asian Celebs 2021 according to the King Choice ranking.
Dimash scored 9,304,871 points. Voting closed today, September 30.
BTS signer Kim Seokjin stands second with 8,197,925 points.
Underground drug lab discovered in Almaty region
02.10.2021
An underground drug lab has been discovered in the Almaty region, Arnapress.kz reports.
With the use of audio and video filming, a search was carried out at the facility, police have seized a crystal-like substance of dark green color with specific smell, masks with a respirator, containers with liquids and other items and components used for production of synthetic drugs", the regional police department said in a press release on Friday.
According to the conclusion of the examination, the seized crystal-like substance with a total mass of 615.87 grams turned out to be psychotropic and prohibited in the territory of Kazakhstan.
During the pre-trial investigation, a 21-year-old boy and a 24-year-old girl were identified who are directly related to the drug laboratory. Both suspects are natives of the Zhambyl region.