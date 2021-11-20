Non-revaccinated doctors to be suspended from work in Almaty

Images | open sources
Physicians who have not received the vaccine, who do not want to be revaccinated for some personal reason, will not be allowed to work with patients. If doctors do not have clear motivated refusals, if there are no medical withdrawals, if they have not been ill within the last three months, they will be suspended from working with patients," she said.
She did not rule out the possibility of transferring such doctors to work not related to receiving patients.
They can be transferred to departments where they will not come into contact with patients. For example, put them in the statistics department," she said.
Source: KazTAG
