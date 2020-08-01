None of COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan got reinfected

None of the COVID-19 patients who recovered from their initial infection in Kazakhstan didn’t get reinfected, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi stated.





While addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, the Health Minister has said that there have been no repeat COVID-19 cases registered across Kazakhstan.





However, according to him, there are patients whose COVID-19 tests were positive after recovery, which is due to remnants of the virus.













