Notre-Damme de Paris to be staged in Astana

Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told about the upcoming celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the capital.





The key event of the year will be the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the capital. It is planned to host The Parade of Capitals, the large-scale international project with the participation of leading creative teams and organizations. The project will include a grandiose production of Giacomo Puccini's Turandot developed jointly by Astana Opera and Beijing National Opera House," he told a briefing at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





He also informed of debut performances of some foreign ballet groups.





For the first time in Kazakhstan, the Astana Musical Theater will stage Notre-Damme de Paris, a legendary French-Canadian musical, together with its authors. The Mariinsky Theater, the American Balet Theater, and the Berlin Opera will present their first ballet masterpieces," the minister said.





According to him, the performances will be sponsored by the countries where the theatrical companies are located.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.