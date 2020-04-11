Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan grows up to 764

Five more coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, including 3 cases in Atyrau region, 1 in Almaty and 1 in Mangistau region, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

As of today the country's tally rose to 764. 222 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 121 in Almaty, 57 in Karaganda region, 56 in Akmola region, 42 in Atyrau region, 45 in Zhambyl region, 27 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 7 in Mangistau, 92 in Kyzylorda region, 34 in Turkestan region, 3 in Kostanay region.

Source: Kazinform News Agency

