Number of coronavirus cases increases in Kazakhstan again

New cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan as of 12:30, May 6, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

21 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected including 4 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 6 in the city of Shymkent, 3 in Atyrau region and 5 in West Kazakhstan region. The number of the coronavirus cases has totaled 4,298 in the country, including 754 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,392 cases in Almaty city, 222 cases in Shymkent city, 101 cases in Akmola region, 168 cases in Aktobe region, 163 cases in Almaty region, 226 cases in Atyrau region, 30 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 162 cases in Zhambyl region, 208 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 169 cases in Karaganda region, 54 cases in Kostanay region, 222 cases in Kyzylorda region, 90 cases in Mangistau region, 152 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 155 cases in Turkestan region.

1,084 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 27 people have died in Kazakhstan.





