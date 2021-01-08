Number of COVID-19 cases surpass 158,000 in Kazakhstan

The only area which has reported the three-digit number of cases is Atyrau region with 149 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city has the second highest number of fresh daily infections- 92. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has registered the third highest number – 68.
59 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Akmola region, 57 – in Kostanay region, 57 – in North Kazakhstan region, 47 – in East Kazakhstan region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Pavlodar region, 39 – in Almaty region, 26 – in Karaganda region, 11 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Turkestan region, 6 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, and 4 – in Aktobe region.
Since the start of the pandemic last year Kazakhstan has registered 158,302 cases of the coronavirus infection.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
