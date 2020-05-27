Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 8,500 in Kazakhstan

209 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





The number of the COVID-19 cases has grown by 2.5% countrywide. 209 new cases were detected in the following cities and regions – 32 in Nur-Sultan city (2%), 37 in Almaty city (1.7%), 33 in Karaganda region (5.9%), 33 in Zhambyl region (12.7%), and 28 in West Kazakhstan region (7.3%), 12 in Atyrau region (1.4%), 10 in Pavlodar region (5.6%), 6 in Aktobe region (2.2%), 6 in Kyzylorda region (2.1%), 4 in Almaty region (1.4%), 4 in East Kazakhstan region (6.5%), 2 in Kostanay region (1.7%), 1 in Akmola region (0.7%), and 1 in Mangistau region (0.6%).





The number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 8,531. The novel virus claimed lives of 35 people.













