Number of COVID patients increased by 10 times since January 2021 in comparison to January-June 2020

The number of coronavirus patients increased by 10 times since January 2021 in comparison to January-June 2020, Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor of Almaty said.

This year, over 56 thousand infected people have been registered in Almaty, 4573 cases were recorded in June. The incidence rate for the first half of 2021 is 10 times higher than in the same period last year, " he said.

Over the past two weeks, the incidence has doubled - from 1143 to 2377 cases.

The epidemiological situation in Almaty has deteriorated since June due to the outbreak of a more contagious mutated strain" delta ". Over the past week, the average daily positive PCR results increased to 215 per day against 130 in the previous 7 days, " he said.













