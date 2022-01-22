Number of educational grants to be increased in Kazakhstan

Images | pexels.com
The number of grants for studying at universities in Kazakhstan will increase by another 5,000 in 2022. Thus, the total number of grants will increase to 61,000," the report says.
The ministry recalled that in 2021, the state educational order for personnel training has already been increased by 5,000 - from 51,000 to 56,000 grants.
New grants will be allocated to professions that are in demand and relevant among students. In general, on behalf of the Head of State, to increase the availability of higher education, the number of educational grants will gradually increase by another 15,000 by 2025," the ministry's press service added.
It is also noted that when distributing educational grants, quotas are provided for socially vulnerable categories of citizens.
Thus, more and more graduates of Kazakhstani schools, thanks to the support of the President, will have the opportunity to study at the expense of the budget. For example, last year we received more than 75,000 applications. More than 56,000 of them received grants. This year, the number of grants will reach 61,000. On behalf of the President, we have increased the number of quotas for children from socially vulnerable segments of the population. That is, children from large or single-parent families, as well as those applicants whose families are raising children with special needs, will have much more opportunities to receive a grant," said Vice Minister of Education and Science Kuanysh Yergaliev.
