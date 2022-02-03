Система Orphus

Number of flights between Kazakhstan and Kuwait increased

02.02.2022, 15:52 1481
The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported on the increase in flights between Kazakhstan and Kuwait, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the department.
 

In accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the emergence and spread of coronavirus infection in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, from February 1, 2022, the Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways increased the number of regular flights on the route Almaty - El Kuwait on an A320 / A20N aircraft from 2 up to 3 flights per week (Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday)," the message says.

 
It is noted that flights will be operated with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the schedule published on the airline's website.
 
Average monthly salary in Kazakhstan announced

02.02.2022, 15:31 1706
The latest data on the average monthly nominal salary in Kazakhstan was reported by the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
It is noted that in the IV quarter of 2021, the average monthly nominal wage of one employee in Kazakhstan amounted to 275,580 tenge.
 
The index of nominal wages against the corresponding quarter of 2020 amounted to 118.2%, real - 108.7%.
 
In the sectoral structure, the highest nominal wages were recorded in the mining industry and quarrying - 546.4 thousand tenge (2 times higher than the national average), in financial and insurance activities - 520.7 thousand tenge (1.9 times) , in the field of professional, scientific and technical activities - 442 thousand tenge (1.6 times), in the field of information and communications - 370.1 thousand tenge (1.3 times, respectively).
 
Low levels of average monthly nominal wages were noted in the sectors of agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 167.3 thousand tenge and water supply.
 
In the regional context, the highest average monthly nominal wage was noted in the Atyrau region - 420.4 thousand tenge, which is 1.5 times higher than the national average. In the North Kazakhstan region, its value amounted to 203 thousand tenge, which is 26.3% lower than the national average.
 
Branch of University of Arizona to be opened in Kazakhstan

02.02.2022, 12:25 1841
Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yergaliyev held an online meeting with president of the University of Arizona Dr. R. Robbins and speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Russell Bowers, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

During the talks, issues of strategic partnership and the opening of a branch of the University of Arizona on the basis of the M. Kozybaev NKU were discussed. During the meeting, the parties discussed the details of further joint work. Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Russell Bowers announced his readiness to fully support the project and emphasized the importance of strategic partnership in the matter of improving the quality of education," the statement said.

 
Vice Minister K. Yergaliyev spoke about the adopted changes in the regulatory legal documents for the implementation of this project. The parties discussed the procedure for carrying out educational activities, attracting foreign scientists for teaching activities and licensing issues.
 
There is an agreement that training will be conducted in English according to educational programs accredited in the United States in such areas as Education, IT, Engineering, Agro-technology and others.
 
The main emphasis will be placed on the development of double-degree programs and joint scientific research. Foreign professors and representatives of the business community will be involved.
 
Now it is time to adopt a regulatory document that sets out the details of the strategic partnership and eventually launch the work of the University of Arizona in September 2022.
 
The opening of campuses of foreign universities will reduce the outflow of students abroad, introduce world standards and new approaches in the system of Kazakhstani higher education and increase competition between domestic universities.
 
Recall that in June 2021, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Education and Science, North Kazakhstan University named after M. Kozybayev and the University of Arizona.
 
It should be noted that earlier President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to work on opening branches of foreign universities.
 
COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 7,149

02.02.2022, 11:16 1961
Images | pexels.com
Kazakhstan's daily COVID-19 case count stands at 7,149
 
7,149 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz informs.
 
The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 1,336. Karaganda region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections - 1,063.
 
New daily cases of COVID-19 in triple-digit territory have been registered in Nur-Sultan city - 822, Pavlodar region - 784, Akmola region - 691, Kostanay region - 462, North Kazakhstan region - 382, West Kazakhstan region - 346, Almaty region - 273, East Kazakhstan region - 265, Aktobe region - 243, Atyrau region - 145, and Zhambyl region - 132.
 
77 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Shymkent city, 49 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, and 33 in Turkestan region.
 
The country has so far reported 1,246,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
 
Over 135 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan
 
135,590 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.
 
Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,283 are being treated as in-patients and 125,116 307 out-patients.
 
Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 446, in critical condition - 168, and on artificial lung ventilation - 84.
 
Kazakhstan adds 201 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia
 
Kazakhstan has added 201 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
One person has died of and 305 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.
 
Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 86,540. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 80,044 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,268.
 
Kazakhstan's COVID-19 recoveries up by 12,783
 
12,783 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz informs.
 
Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 2,648. Almaty city has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 2,621. 1,920 more have defeated the virus in Karaganda region.
 
Pavlodar region has seen 1,260 people defeat the virus in the past 24 hours.
 
Aktobe region has reported 714 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region - 356, Atyrau region - 562, North Kazakhstan region - 546, Akmola region - 420, East Kazakhstan region - 346, Kyzylorda region - 281, Almaty region - 278, Mangistau region - 192, West Kazakhstan region - 134, and Turkestan region - 113.
 
76 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Zhambyl region and 16 in Shymkent city.
 
Since the start of the pandemic 1,098,462 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.
 
Over 9.2mln Kazakhstanis get 1st COVID-19 vaccine component
 
9,203,671 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 informs.
 
According to the Commission, 8,775,383 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.
 
Over 531 thou teens receive 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan
 
Over 531 thousand teens have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.
 
According to the commission, 531,698 teenagers, 26,268 pregnant women and 83,070 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.
 
The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 279,444 teens, 16,306 pregnant women, and 47,278 nursing women.
 
It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.
 
Nur-Sultan, Almaty and 11 rgns in COVID-19 'red zone' in Kazakhstan
 
Kazakhstan's 13 areas are in the "red zone" on the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.
 
The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the "red zone" on the map of the spread of COVID-19.
 
The city of Shymkent and Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are in the "yellow zone".
 
Turkestan remains in the "green zone" for COVID-19.

Number of trains with carriages for women increased in Kazakhstan

01.02.2022, 15:07 7761
Images | KTZ
JSC Passenger Transportation, taking into account the demand from the population, decided to increase the number of trains with women's carriages from February 1, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
 
Thus, the project operates in a pilot mode in six more passenger trains:
 
1) No. 45/46 "Pavlodar-Shymkent";
 
2) No. 85/86 "Nur-Sultan-1-Shymkent";
 
3) No. 37/38 "Mangistau - Nur-Sultan-Nurly Zhol - Semey";
 
4) No. 47/48 "Nur-Sultan-Nurly Zhol - Atyrau";
 
5) No. 379/380 "Almaty-2-Uralsk";
 
6) No. 73/74 "Almaty-2-Zhezkazgan".
 
Boys under the age of 7 are also allowed to travel in women's carriages if there is an accompanying person.
 
If questions arise along the way, passengers can contact the conductor of their car or the head of the train.
 
When buying railway tickets on websites and at ticket offices for women's carriages, passengers should be more careful and pay attention to symbols, the press service noted.
 
Recall that in order to increase customer focus and the level of service, in October last year, Passenger Transportation JSC launched a new service - travel in women's cars in passenger trains No. 77/78 "Almaty - Mangistau" and No. 351/352 "Almaty-1 - Oskemen".
 
Since the launch of the project, from October 10 to December 31, 2021, 13,243 female passengers have used this service.
 
Gas prices for consumers decreased in most regions of Kazakhstan

01.02.2022, 14:09 7861
The Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies (CRNM) of the Ministry of National Economy initiated an examination of the price of commercial gas for consumers of KazTranGas Aimak JSC in all gasified regions of the country, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the committee's press service.
 
Thus, at the end of September 2021, at the request of the Tariff Authority, KazTranGas Aimak JSC submitted the necessary documents for the price examination.
 

As part of the price examination, a thorough analysis of the submitted materials was carried out, and additional materials provided by KazTranGas Aimak were also examined.

 
Thus, following the results of consideration of the price expertise, the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies reduced the supply surcharge of KazTranGas Aimak JSC in all gasified regions of the country from 15% (East Kazakhstan region) to 50.63% (Atyrau region)," the committee said.
 
The ministry recalled that in Kazakhstan, state regulation of prices and tariffs in the field of gas supply with natural gas is divided between the Ministry of Energy and the CRNM of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The final price of natural gas depends on the wholesale price by 70-80% approved by the Ministry of Energy, and the rest of the price of natural gas consists of transportation services and gas sales costs (supply surcharge), regulated by the CRNM.
 

As a result of the work done, in terms of reducing the level of supply surcharge, the CRNM managed to reduce in most regions the already final marginal prices of commercial gas for consumers from 0.34% to 38.96%.

 
For example, the maximum reduction was achieved for the Atyrau region, where the decrease was 38.96%, and the minimum decrease of 0.34% occurred in the Karaganda region, where only recently consumers were connected to commercial gas," the ministry said.
 
The reduced prices will be effective from February 1, 2022.
 
The decrease in the price of natural gas has a multiplier effect on individual utilities, the CRNM concluded.
 
Our main task is to ensure people's access to quality education - Alikhan Smailov

01.02.2022, 13:39 7946
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke of the tasks to develop new approaches to education and science, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Our main task is to ensure widespread access of the people to quality education at all levels. In addition, at the initiative of the Head of State 2020 was accounted the Year of Children. It is important to make sure it is filled with serious, development and educational measures. In preschool education it is necessary to enhance quality assessment tools and introduce early childhood development indicators universally accepted in the world," said the Kazakh PM during a government session.

 
As for secondary education it is important to focus on achieving the same quality of education in cities and villages, develop the functional literacy of students, and comprehensive education of the individual, the PM said.
 
Smailov instructed to carry out work to increase the number of nearby after-school organizations, free school clubs, sports clubs, and backyard clubs.
 

The system of vocational education must be reformed further, fully modifying its quality, approaches and logistics. It is important to establish widespread patronage of enterprises over colleges. They must attract not only the youth, but also employers, investors as well as provide not only traditional, but also short-term educational programs," said the PM.

 
Also, Smailov reminded of the Head of State's task to develop higher education, especially vocational education.
 

In the conditions of industrialization and digitalization educated technical specialists with modern approaches and skills are needed most. A reboot of higher education is necessary to increase competitiveness of domestic universities, to educate a new highly-qualified generation. It is important to step up the work in this direction and take concrete measures to open offices, campuses of famous universities," said the Kazakh PM.

 
To expand access of the youth to higher education it is planned to increase the amount o public order, including for students from the western regions by allocating extra 10 thousand grants for technical specialties.
 
COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren rise in Kazakhstan

01.02.2022, 12:40 8046
COVID-19 cases have increased among schoolchildren, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to the Kazakh health ministry, over the past week the number of COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren has risen by 1.3 times. They account for over 10% of the total COVID-19 cases in Turkestan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.
 

Taking into account the switching of learning to offline and greater susceptibility of younger people to the Omicron variant I call on the governors to ensure the sanitary epidemiological requirements, mask-wearing regime, class size and other set measures aiming at preventing COVID-19 in educational facilities are observed. Also, I urge parents of children older than 12 to vaccinate their children," said the Kazakh health minister.

 
COVID-19 situation remains tense, informed Azhar Giniyat spoke of the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan during a government session.
 

Countrywide, the COVID-19 situation remains tense. Nevertheless, it has been stabilizing over the past week compared to the previous one. Over 250 thousand people have contracted the coronavirus infection since the start of the year with over 8 thousand daily cases on average being reported in the past week," said Giniyat.

 
The country and its 14 areas are still in the "red zone" for COVID-19; Kyzylorda region and Shymkent city have moved into the "yellow zone" and the city of Shymkent into the "green zone" for COVID-19. The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has dropped 1.3 times in January compared with December last year.
 

Over the past two weeks, coronavirus cases have risen 2.4 times, with the biggest increases from 6 times being reported in five regions such as Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Six regions and Almaty city have registered 2-6-time growths in COVID-19 cases. Increases below 2% have been seen in Mangistau, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities," said the minister.

 
COVID Digest: Daily case count stands at 5,466 in Kazakhstan

01.02.2022, 10:56 7551
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakhstan has reported 5,466 COVID-19 cases over the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
 
Almaty city has reported the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 1,037. Pavlodar and Karaganda regions are second and third in terms of the biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections - 803 and 729, respectively.
 
Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region - 691, Kostanay region - 453, Nur-Sultan city - 421, North Kazakhstan region - 385, Almaty region - 232, Aktobe region - 195, East Kazakhstan region - 183, and West Kazakhstan region - 115.
 
Mangistau region has reported 66 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Zhambyl region - 58, Atyrau region - 48, Shymkent city - 40, Kyzylorda region - 20, and Turkestan region - 17.
 
The country's total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,238,954.
 
Kazakhstan's COVID-19 recoveries up by 15,816
 
15,816 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz informs.
 
Nur-Sultan city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 6,669. Almaty city is second with 2,922 daily recovered cases. Karaganda region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 1,740.
 
Over the past day, 696 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Atyrau region, 675 in Pavlodar region, 513 in North Kazakhstan region, 451 in Almaty region, 378 in Akmola region, 375 in Kyzylorda region, 310 in East Kazakhstan region, 297 in Kostanay region, 233 in Turkestan region, 165 in West Kazakhstan region, 155 in Mangistau region, and 119 in Aktobe region.
 
Zhambyl region has seen 60 more COVID-19 recovered cases, and Shymkent city - 58.
 
Since the start of the pandemic 1,085,679 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.
 
Kazakhstan reports 13 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia
 
Kazakhstan has added 13 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
Two people have died of and 23 people have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.
 
Kazakhstan's COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 86,339. Those killed by the disease number 5,268. So far, the country has reported 79,739 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.
 
2 cities and 12 rgns in coronavirus 'red zone' in Kazakhstan
 
As of February 1, 2022, Kazakhstan's 16 areas are in the "red zone" on the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.
 
According to the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the "red zone".
 
Shymkent city and Kyzylorda regions are in the coronavirus "yellow zone".
 
Turkestan is the only area in the "green zone" in terms of the spread of COVID-19.
 
Over 270 thou teens get 2nd shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan
 
273,213 teenagers have been administered the second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry informs.
 
521,926 teenagers, 25,938 pregnant women and 81,787 nursing mothers have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.
 
The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 273,213 teens, 16,042 pregnant women, and 46,221 nursing women.
 
Most read