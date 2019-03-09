Number of housing speculations increased in Kazakhstan

The number of registered housing speculations in March 2018 is 16 764 and decreased by 5.6% compared to the previous month, the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan reports.
The number of housing speculations for January-March, 2018, compared to the same period of the previous year increased by 0.3%.
According to the data as of March of the present year, the leaders in the number of speculations are Astana, Almaty, as well as Karaganda and South Kazakhstan regions.
Source: BNews.kz
