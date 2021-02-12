Number of international flights increased in Kazakhstan

In accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission to Prevent the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in Kazakhstan, from February 9, it is allowed to increase / resume regular international passenger flights with the following countries: Russia - by seven flights (from three to 10 flights per week from each side): Nur -Sultan - Moscow, from two to four flights per week from each side; Almaty - Moscow, from one to four flights per week from each side; Shymkent - Moscow, resumption of one flight per week from each side; Aktau - Moscow, resumption of one flight per week on each side," reads the statement.
The number of flights to the Maldives increased from four to seven per week: Almaty - Male, from four to seven flights per week for Kazakhstani airlines; to Kyrgyzstan - by one flight (from two to three flights a week): Almaty - Bishkek, from two to three flights per week; to Uzbekistan - by one flight (from six to seven flights per week from each side): Nur-Sultan - Tashkent, from one to two flights per week from each side; to Ukraine - by one flight (from one to two flights per week): Nur-Sultan - Kiev, resumption of one flight per week.
