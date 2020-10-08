Number of Kazakhstanis who died from COVID-19 in a week announced

21 people died from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in a week, Coronavirus2020.kz reports.

From September 28 to October 4, 21 deaths from coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan," the statement said.

By regions:

- Nur-Sultan - 1;

- Shymkent - 3;

- East Kazakhstan region - 13;

- West Kazakhstan region - 1;

- Karaganda region - 2;

- Kostanay region - 1.

In total, 1746 cases were registered in Kazakhstan.

