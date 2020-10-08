Система Orphus

Number of Kazakhstanis who died from COVID-19 in a week announced

06.10.2020 3349
21 people died from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in a week, Coronavirus2020.kz reports.
 

From September 28 to October 4, 21 deaths from coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan," the statement said.

 
By regions:
 
- Nur-Sultan - 1;
 
- Shymkent - 3;
 
- East Kazakhstan region - 13;
 
- West Kazakhstan region - 1;
 
- Karaganda region - 2;
 
- Kostanay region - 1.
 
In total, 1746 cases were registered in Kazakhstan.
 
Source: kazpravda.kz
 
