Number of Kazakhstanis who died from COVID-19 in a week announced

21 people died from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in a week, Coronavirus2020.kz reports.
From September 28 to October 4, 21 deaths from coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan," the statement said.
By regions:
- Nur-Sultan - 1;
- Shymkent - 3;
- East Kazakhstan region - 13;
- West Kazakhstan region - 1;
- Karaganda region - 2;
- Kostanay region - 1.
In total, 1746 cases were registered in Kazakhstan.
Source: kazpravda.kz
