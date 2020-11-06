Number of new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan on the rise

Number of new COVID-19 cases is growing nationwide, says Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In her words, the past two weeks saw growing number of the new COVID-19 cases in practically all regions of Kazakhstan. The number of new COVID-19 cases has grown 2.6fold, compared to the previous week, she said.

Ms Yesmagambetova noted that regional authorities go to great lengths to tighten the quarantine measures in each region depending on the epidemiological situation there.

Working hours of certain facilities, public transport have already been altered. Air and railway travels have been cut down as well. Stricter coronavirus-related restrictions are in place in the regions on holidays and weekends.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan has added 432 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 overall caseload in the world has already exceeded 47 million people. The novel virus has killed over 1 million people globally.





