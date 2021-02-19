Number of people immigrating from Kazakhstan was 17 000 higher than newcomers in January-December

The population of Kazakhstan was 18.88 million people as of January 1, 2021, reports the statistics agency.

The population of Kazakhstan as of January 1, 2021, amounted to 18 877.1 thousand people, including urban - 11 149.7 thousand (59.1%), rural - 7727.4 thousand (40.9%) people. Compared to January 1, 2020, the population increased by 245 thousand people or 1.3%," reads the report.

The balance of migration of the population was negative (-17663 people): 856 618 people arrived in Kazakhstan, 874 281 people left.













